The Daily Beat: 28 November

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the ruling Georgian Dream party’s decision to abort the efforts to start the accession negotiations with the EU “until 2028.” He also said the cabinet would refuse all EU budget support. The prime minister took the official party line that while EU membership remained the priority for 2030, this would happen only in Georgia’s terms of maintaining “dignity.”

The Prime Minister’s announcement to halt the EU accession process sparked protests in various cities across Georgia, including Tbilisi. On Thursday evening, thousands of peaceful demonstrators gathered near the parliament building to protest the government’s plan to stop the EU integration process. At night, riot police brutally dispersed the protesters using tear gas, water cannons, and pepper spray. Media reports also suggest that dozens of demonstrators, including journalists were beaten and injured by police during a violent crackdown. For more updates on pro-EU protests in Tbilisi, visit our live blog: Aborted EU accession.

With the exclusive participation of the ruling Georgian Dream party members, the Georgian Parliament approved the government’s program entitled “Only with Peace, Dignity, Prosperity to Europe.” The government program states that Georgia will continue its Euro-Atlantic foreign policy, also aiming to reset relations with the U.S.

Following the approval of the government’s program, the rump Parliament, which currently seats only the Georgian Dream (GD) MPs, gave Irakli Kobakhidze’s proposed cabinet a vote of confidence with 84 votes in favor and none against. No questions were asked from the floor. “We have the real top brains in the government team,” Kobakhidze proclaimed. Kobakhidze’s newly approved cabinet includes three new ministers: the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Minister for Justice, and the Minister of Environment, while the others have served in the previous cabinet.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution “On Georgia’s worsening Democratic crisis following the recent parliamentary elections and alleged electoral fraud” which slams the ruling Georgian Dream for the authoritarian shift, condemns the democratic backsliding in Georgia, including as a result of the allegedly rigged elections. The resolution also calls on the Georgian government to hold new, free, and fair elections within one year.

President Salome Zurabishvili made a statement after meeting with the Diplomatic Corps and opposition representatives, saying that the Georgian Dream’s decision to abort the EU accession process has finalized the “constitutional coup” after the rigged October 26 parliamentary elections. She called on the EU to take all necessary decisions and support the holding of new elections in Georgia. President also called on the opposition to unite and urged Georgian ambassadors, civil servants, police, and the army to stand by Georgian people today. After making a statement, the President joined the demonstrators gathered near the parliament.

Dozens of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees have issued a joint statement in connection with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to stop EU accession. They express their commitment to Georgia’s EU aspirations, stressing that the enlargement window that is now open may never be reopened, and if Georgia stops on this path, it risks facing isolation.

The Tbilisi City Court ruled to extradite a critical Azerbaijani journalist Afghan Sadigov who had fled Azerbaijan to escape political persecution. The court, under the presiding judge Arsen Kalatozishvili, approved the prosecution’s request for Sadigov’s extradition. Sadygov has been on hunger strike in the Tbilisi detention center since 21 September. On the 17th day of the hunger strike, he was hospitalized due to deteriorating health.