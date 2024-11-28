Government Program “Only with Peace, Dignity, Prosperity to Europe” Endorsed by GD Parliament

On November 28, the Georgian Parliament, with the exclusive participation of the ruling Georgian Dream party members, approved the government’s program entitled “Only with Peace, Dignity, Prosperity to Europe.” The program says, among other things, with regard to the country’s foreign policy, that Georgia will continue on its Euro-Atlantic path. It also mentions the government’s goal of resetting relations with the United States.

The program says that “Georgia will continue to pursue a firm, pragmatic and result-oriented policy” in its foreign relations.

It also says the peaceful restoration of territorial integrity will remain the government’s “top priority.” The document vows that the government will use “all possible diplomatic and legal means at its disposal” to achieve the de-occupation of its territories.

Against the backdrop of Georgia’s deteriorating relations with the EU, the program says that Georgia will continue on its “irreversible” path of Euro-Atlantic integration. “Georgia will continue its efforts to open accession talks with the EU; it will use all means of communication with European partners and try to remove, together with them, all existing obstructive artificial barriers,” the document says, among other promises of EU integration-oriented reforms.

On Georgia’s integration into NATO, the document says, “Georgia will conduct active consultations with members of the Alliance on its integration into NATO in order to support the decisions reflected in the organization’s policy documents.”

On Ukraine, the document says, “Georgia will continue to provide Ukraine with humanitarian assistance within its capabilities and full diplomatic support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“For the Georgian government, the strategic partnership with the United States is a priority and of special importance,” the program says, expressing “hope and expectation” that the priorities of the Strategic Partnership Charter “will be duly reflected in all directions of cooperation.”

But it notes that “the government’s goal is to achieve the reset of relations with the U.S., which means, in respect of the interests of the sides, the restoration of relations based on equality and fairness, and the renewal and development of cooperation in all directions with full volume.”

Regarding the neighborhood policy, the document says that Georgia will pursue a “balanced” policy based on the principles of “protecting territorial integrity, sovereignty, good neighborliness, strengthening security, supporting peace and stability in the region”. It says, “Georgia will remain the place for our neighborhood where all current issues will be discussed in both bilateral and trilateral formats,” focusing on Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. It also says: “Multidimensional cooperation within the framework of strategic partnership with Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue for the implementation of projects of regional and global importance.”

The document pays special attention to relations with China, stating that Georgia’s strategic partnership with China is of “special importance”. It says that the government will continue high-level visits with the Chinese side, deepen relations between the two countries, with a special focus on economy and trade, etc. It also says that the government will continue its efforts to obtain observer status in China-CEEC (Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries).

The document, in its section on the economy, also mentions the Anaklia Deep Sea Port project and promises that the port will be operational in 2029.

