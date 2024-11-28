Politicians React to European Parliament’s Resolution

On November 28 the European Parliament adopted a resolution jointly tabled by PPE, S&D, ECR, the Renew Group and Verts/ALE Group, “On Georgia’s worsening Democratic crisis following the recent parliamentary elections and alleged electoral fraud” which slams the ruling Georgian Dream for the authoritarian shift, condemns the democratic backsliding in Georgia, including as a result of the allegedly rigged elections, proposes a number of steps, such as targeted sanctions against those individuals who contribute to democratic backslide, and calls on the Georgian government to hold new, free and fair elections within one year.

We have compiled the reactions from across the Georgian opposition:

Ruling Party

Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister: “Whatever is written in the resolution of the European Parliament is not interesting, it is worthless for us, just as the previous four resolutions were worthless. You know that this is a just piece of paper, therefore we cannot seriously engage in the evaluation of this document.”

Maka Botchorishvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “It is very unfortunate that the resolutions adopted by this institution in recent years concerning Georgia are characterized by absolutely inaccurate information, inaccurate provisions and demands that do not correspond at all to the relationship between the partners. Accordingly, in such conditions it is very difficult to take seriously such documents, which deviate from the real situation, and to talk seriously about the content of these documents”.

Opposition

Nika Gvaramia, Coalition for Change: “The unprecedentedly tough resolution of the European Parliament was adopted with 444 votes. To highlight the main points: new elections with a neutral administration; investigation of the elections; sanctions against Ivanishvili, Papuashvili, Kobakhidze, Garibashvili, Kaladze and all judges and officials who participated in the election fraud. That’s right, and now work is underway with the executive branch of the European Parliament in Brussels to ensure that all of this is meticulously implemented.”

Tina Bokuchava, Coalition Unity-UNM: “They adopted a resolution that had full support, except for a few Euroskeptics… who remained the only allies of the Georgian Dream. There is a full consolidation in the European Parliament regarding the fact that it is unacceptable to recognize the elections, and not only not to recognize them, but also that it is necessary to call new elections… There is also talk of individual sanctions… against people who undermine Georgian democracy and Georgia’s European future, and the resolution also talks about the importance of releasing President Saakashvili.”

Salome Samadashvili, Coalition Strong Georgia: “A very important fact has happened. The European Union has actually recognized the October 26 elections as illegitimate, which is a very big victory for the people who have been fighting these days… and sharing their voices with Europe. It is important that they are calling for sanctions against four concrete individuals… which means that they have told us that the current government of Georgia is illegitimate. I regret that this resolution is delaying Georgia’s European future and calls into question whether we will retain visa-free travel, because there is a direct statement that visa-free travel should also be reviewed, but I want everyone to understand that this is a corresponding result of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s policies.”

Beka Liluashvili, Gakharia for Georgia: “Those who are directly responsible for the theft of these elections and the democratic regression that is taking place in the country must be sanctioned and held accountable. Anything else will be damaging to the Georgian people and will have very serious consequences. Therefore, all such documents must provide for holding these individuals accountable.”

