Banner of the Coalition for Change with its leaders Nika Melia, Nika Gvaramia, Helen Khoshtaria and Zurab Japaridze; Source: Ahali's official Facebook page
News

Coalition for Change Appeals to CEC to Revoke its Party List

Civil.ge Send an email 25/11/2024 - 18:21
On November 25, the leaders of the Coalition for Change announced they are appealing to the Central Election Commission to revoke the Coalition’s party lists. According to one of the leaders, Zurab Japaridze, procedurally, the opposition should first revoke the proportional lists and then individually write a letter revoking their parliamentary mandates.

The Coalition for Change, uniting Ahali, Girchi – More Freedom and Droa garnered the most votes – 11.03%, among the four opposition political forces contesting the October 26 parliamentary elections.

Another Coalition leader, Elene Khoshtaria, said that “the elections held [to form the current parliament] and today’s session of parliament were held by trampling on the constitution and against the will of the people”. “The source of power is the people,” she said, “and therefore, no matter how many times the parliament meets, it cannot be recognized as a [legitimate] power”. She stressed that neither the international community, nor the opposition, and most importantly the Georgian people, recognize these elections. “This Parliament does not exist and its legitimacy does not exist and the Coalition for Change, by all formal means… does not recognize the results of the elections and will not enter the Parliament,” Khoshtaria said.

“At this particular moment, I would like to formally declare, on behalf of the Coalition for Change, that our representative is currently at the CEC and is addressing the CEC in accordance with the second paragraph of Article 120 of the Electoral Code, whereby we are revoking our party list, we do not recognize the elections, we do not intend to have any relationship with this Parliament, and none of us will set foot in this Parliament,” stressed Khoshtaria.

