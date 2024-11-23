Blitz-Interview: Four Main Opposition Political Forces’ Politicians on Current Developments and Future Plans

As Georgia enters an inevitable political crisis and an uncertain future, with the ruling GD turning a blind eye to the ongoing protests over the highly disputed parliamentary elections and to the apparent problems with the legitimacy of the elections, we put three questions to the four main opposition political forces that passed the 5% threshold: 1) How they asses the ongoing situation and how they expect it to develop 2) RFE/RL Europe editor Ricard Jozwiak wrote this week that in conversations with EU officials, he hears them reluctantly admit that at some point, if things go the way they are going, they might start dealing with the new parliament and government, simply because that will be their only counterpart. Does the opposition intend to create an alternative political centre of gravity for political dialogue with Western partners? 3) What does opposition intend to do if Georgian Dream convenes the parliament and gets formal legitimation? Here is what they had to say:

Zurab Japaridze, Coalition for Change

If the Georgian Dream succeeds in convening the new parliament and legitimizing itself, there will be a political crisis in the country that will lead to its international isolation, with a concomitant economic crisis. The process of Euro-Atlantic integration has already been halted and Georgia is expected to lose even the benefits it currently receives from the West, be it free trade or visa-free travel to the European Union. On the other hand, Ivanishvili’s Russian regime will leave no critical media, no independent civil society and no real opposition parties in the country, as has happened in Russia in recent years. The only way to stop all this is for citizens to get actively involved in street protests. Such a center already exists in the form of the Coordination Council of Opposition Parties, and there is coordination in communication with European partners. If it is necessary to give such a structure a more formal appearance, this will also be done. There is a strategy that will continue even if the Georgian Dream tries to legitimize the new parliament on the basis of the figures published by the CEC. This strategy includes a) not legitimizing the Georgian Dream parliament by the political groups that actually won on 26 October, b) working with Western partners to prevent external legitimization of the usurper government, and c) constant protests in the streets to show that the Georgian Dream government is not legitimized by the people either.

Giorgi Vashadze, Unity-UNM

We are continuing the peaceful protests. We will announce our plans tomorrow and the day after [as of today the opposition announced the plans to conduct big rally on November 24, 21:00 and spend night near the parliament building]. There exists an alternative center in the opposition and it will be further strengthened. We are not going to enter the parliament and this is not going to be a parliament. This will be an gathering of imposters. We are continuing our struggle.

Irakli Kupradze, Strong Georgia

As for how events will develop, I have only one prediction – victory will be achieved because the pro-Western opposition is doing everything to ensure that there is no way back, that there is agreement, unity. We are renouncing mandates and we are fighting through the routine work. There are no concrete plans, for obvious reasons, because this is a spontaneous protest that often changes according to the obstacles. The only thing we can say is that this is a long-term struggle and no citizen or politician should get tired. I disagree with the journalist [Rikard Jozwiak]. There are ideas in the opposition about structuring the opposition. “Strong Georgia” says that there should be an idea of people’s parliament of sorts, which will structurally unite the opposition, where we will work together on the idea of new elections and establish communication with international partners. I am sure that this idea will be more or less accepted and that the process will be successful. In the direction of structuring, we have expectations and hopes that the opposition will be more cohesive and united. The first session of the parliament and the first meeting of their “Georgian Dream” will not change anything. It will be a demonstration of the crime they have committed by fraud. The struggle will be long, it can last for months. The main thing is that there should be no such word as fatigue among us. There must be faith in victory and I am sure that the result will be achieved.

Ana Buchukuri, Gakharia For Georgia

As far as the assessment of the current situation is concerned, it is clear to everyone that this is a rather difficult crisis situation. This is the first phase of the crisis and the crisis will not be short-lived. The approach of our team has always been, and still is, that we cannot deceive people, we have to tell them the truth. The truth is that the situation is quite difficult and this is neither a short nor an easy process.

Following the phases of this political calendar, the main priority of our team, on which we are oriented and focused, is now to prevent the legitimisation of these rigged, stolen elections, neither inside nor outside the country. First of all, outside the country. The fact that Rikard Jozwiak has to make such an assessment means and confirms that this issue is still up in the air, i.e. it is an evaluative category and already means that no decision has been taken. This means that the question of recognition and legitimacy is still open, including from partner countries, we are not talking about Hungary and Venezuela. Secondly, of course, Georgia will not disappear from the map. The fact that they will have to have relations is not a main point, the main thing is the question of granting or not granting legitimacy. This decision (legitimization) has not been taken and we are working to ensure that legitimization does not take place. As for the creation of an alternative centre by the opposition, our identity is that of an independent party. Yes, when it comes to defending the election, we cooperate with everyone, but we are a specific entity and, accordingly, we have close, tight communication with representatives of both the European Union member states and the United States. Legitimization does not happen so easy. Ambassadors have not been invited, we have heard, the opposition will not be represented in parliament, and legitimization will not take place in a closed circle. You want to meet alone. They may wish for lots of things, but legitimization does not happen that way. The source of legitimacy is, first of all and according to the Constitution, the Georgian people and we see that the Georgian people do not believe in the results of the elections, and secondly, these elections need international recognition, so both – one and the other, there are two contexts for all this. So the Georgian Dream may say a lot of things, but it means nothing. The processes are still ahead of us.

