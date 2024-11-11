Former Georgian Officials, Civic Groups Urge Western Support in Joint Statement

On November 11, former high-ranking Georgian state and political officials (including two speakers of parliament and a prime minister), cabinet ministers, ambassadors, and former members of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, civil society movements, scientific and artistic circles, professional associations, think-tanks and their representatives issued a joint statement to the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom and EU member states.

They claim that Georgian sovereignty and its independent future are under an “existential threat” after the October 26 elections, in which the Georgian people were deprived of their fundamental right to choose their government because of “systemic electoral fraud”. They point to international observers’ reports of irregularities noted during the elections, including those that, as confirmed by local civil society organizations, didn’t meet the standards of free and fair elections.

They also mention the concern of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, the Chairs of the Foreign Relations Committees of the EU Member States, and the Parliaments of the EU Member States about the current situation in Georgia, their condemnation of the electoral fraud, and their call for international engagement to ensure the protection of democratic norms and accountability in Georgia.

“We believe that the recognition of the results of the mentioned parliamentary elections will be the harbinger of the final failure of Georgia’s democratic development and its pro-Western course. With a high probability, the country will take the path of irreversible authoritarianism and lose the possibility of Euro-Atlantic integration. The failure of democracy in Georgia is directly tantamount to its defeat in the entire region, is tantamount to another defeat of the West against the authoritarian world, and deals a severe blow to the system of international relations based on democratic values at a time of growing global insecurity,” reads the statement.

In addition, they note that at this “critical moment” recognizing the results of these elections is tantamount to surrendering Georgia’s independence to Russia. They call on the U.S., U.K. and European leaders to express their solidarity with the Georgian people, who don’t consider these elections legitimate, and to reserve every possibility to protect the Georgian people’s right to express their will in elections. They call on the foreign leaders to demand from the Georgian government:

To publish the election protocols;

To conduct an international investigation into the election fraud and irregularities;

To hold new elections with a “structurally changed” electoral administration and with full protection of the freedom of Georgians to express their will.

“We urge you to stand with Georgia in its struggle to preserve democratic principles, freedoms and a future based on shared values,” they conclude, thanking all the friends of Georgia who have supported the country during the past three decades of independence.

The statement was initiated by the movement “Vote for Europe” and the initiative “Culture for Democracy” and has nearly 200 signatories. The statement is open for further signatories.

NOTE: The original version of the letter is in Georgian.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)