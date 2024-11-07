Macron, Scholz and Tusk: No EU Accession Talks Unless Georgia Reverses its Current Course

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a joint statement on Thursday expressing their concern over the political situation in Georgia and saying they could not support the opening of Georgia’s European Union accession talks unless the country carried out reforms.

Macron, Scholz and Tusk who issued a joint statement as members of the so-called Weimar Triangle format said in a written statement, as quoted by Reuters: “Unless Georgia reverses its current course of action and demonstrates tangible reform efforts, in particular by repealing recent legislation that runs counter to European values and principles, we will not be in a position to support the opening of accession negotiations with Georgia.”

The three leaders’ statement was issued as nearly 50 European leaders gathered in Budapest on Thursday and Friday to discuss support for Ukraine, migration, economic security and the EU’s declining competitiveness.

Also Read: