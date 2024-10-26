CEC: Voter Turnout 41.62% at 15:00

1,454,837 persons, accounting for 41.62% of the total number of registered voters, cast a ballot in the parliamentary elections by 15:00, seven hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The 15:00 turnout is about 5 percent higher than the previous 2020 election, but lower than the landmark 2012 election that brought Georgian Dream to power.

The data does not include expatriate voters.

In the 2020 parliamentary elections, 15:00 voter turnout stood at 36.45%, with 1,279,947 citizens casting a ballot, while the final turnout amounted to 56.11%, with 1,970,540 eligible voters participating in the polls.

3,508,294 Georgians are eligible to vote in today’s crucial parliamentary elections at 3,111 polling stations. Polls close at 8 p.m. and preliminary official results of the electronic precincts (some 90% of voters) will be available in the next few hours. The CEC plans to announce the final results on the morning of October 27, after all ballots have been hand-counted.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the October 26, 2024, parliamentary elections.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)