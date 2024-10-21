Exactly six days before the crucial parliamentary elections in Georgia, Georgians took to the streets of Tbilisi in a rally titled “Georgia Chooses EU” to show the world that Georgians are committed to voting for pro-Western parties on October 26. The rally began with a march from five different locations in Tbilisi, with crowds converging on Freedom Square. The night was accompanied by a concert by popular Georgian musicians and speeches by CSO representatives, activists and the President. According to various estimations, around 90,000 to 100,000 people participated in the rally.

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, joined the demonstrators and addressed them from the stage, emphasizing that “nothing is more precious than freedom and peace.” She said her grandson was born on the same day, and noted the symbolism of this as the crowed chanted “Congratulations!” While emphasizing the importance of the elections and the rally for Georgia’s future, she also addressed her Moldovan and Ukrainian counterparts- wishing Maia Sandu victory and a successful referendum on EU membership, and addressing Volodymir Zelenskyy, saying that Georgians know that he’s fighting for Georgians too, and that he will prevail. She expressed her hope that the three countries will join the EU together.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from the rally:

“People with disabilities choose Europe.” Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge “Georgian education system is in danger.” Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge “Come to the elections, protect your European future.” Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Bikers join the rally. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Georgian biker couple draped in EU and Georgian flags. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Person with disability leads the rally. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Georgian and EU flags raised high during the march. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge “Georgia chooses EU.” Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrators wave Georgian flags. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Tens of thousands of people gather on Freedom Square. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili adresses the demonstrators. Photo by Zurab Tsertsvadze Georgian President Zurabishvili joins the march. Photo by Zurab Tsertsvadze “Come to the elections” & “Georgia chooses EU.” Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge