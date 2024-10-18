skip to content
Enguri crossing point, connecting Abkhazia region to Georgia proper. Photo: Apsnypress
News

Abkhaz De-Facto Authorities to Restrict Movement Across Enguri Bridge During October 26 Elections

Civil.ge Send an email 18/10/2024 - 18:17
Less than a minute

On October 18, the occupied Abkhazia’s so-called security council decided to restrict movement across the Enguri bridge crossing point from October 23 to 30, during the Parliamentary election in Georgia to avoid “possible provocations from radical forces.”

The restriction provides for some exceptions, such as for the return of the residents of the occupied region who are currently in other parts of Georgia and for uninterrupted functioning of the energy system (through the Chernomorenergo RUE). During the so-called council meeting, the de facto leader of the region Aslan Bzhania also instructed the de facto law enforcement to “intensify their work during the parliamentary elections in Georgia”.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 18/10/2024 - 18:17
Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Lavrov Reiterates Invitation for Tbilisi to Join 3+3 Platform, Accuses West of Attempts to “Open Second Front”

18/10/2024 - 22:15

Georgia’s October 26, 2024 Parliamentary Election Live Blog

18/10/2024 - 17:34

National Bank Sells Dollars Ahead of Elections

18/10/2024 - 17:18

New Culture Minister Appointed, GD Says it Plans to Separate Sports Ministry After Elections

18/10/2024 - 17:01
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button