Abkhaz De-Facto Authorities to Restrict Movement Across Enguri Bridge During October 26 Elections

On October 18, the occupied Abkhazia’s so-called security council decided to restrict movement across the Enguri bridge crossing point from October 23 to 30, during the Parliamentary election in Georgia to avoid “possible provocations from radical forces.”

The restriction provides for some exceptions, such as for the return of the residents of the occupied region who are currently in other parts of Georgia and for uninterrupted functioning of the energy system (through the Chernomorenergo RUE). During the so-called council meeting, the de facto leader of the region Aslan Bzhania also instructed the de facto law enforcement to “intensify their work during the parliamentary elections in Georgia”.

