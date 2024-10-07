Herczyński: EC Recommendation to Open EU Accession Talks With Georgia “Highly Unlikely”

The European Union’s Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, said the EU’s annual enlargement report will be published in the second half of October, but he could not specify whether it will be before or after October 26, the day of Georgian parliamentary elections. Speaking to local media on October 7, the Ambassador also commented on the upcoming discussion among EU leaders on the situation in Georgia, saying it was highly unlikely that the European Commission would recommend opening accession talks with Georgia.

“We are expecting an enlargement report on Georgia to be issued in the second half of October, which probably will be a few days before the elections or the few days after elections,” Ambassador Herczyński said. He also noted that the chance of the European Commission issuing a positive recommendation for the opening of accession talks with Georgia is “highly unlikely” and that the bloc’s positive decision to start accession negotiations with Georgia is “even less likely.” The basis for such negative expectations is that the EU halted the accession process with Georgia due to Georgia’s anti-democratic steps as well as the overall deterioration of EU-Georgia relations.

Amb. Herczyński also announced that the 27-member bloc will discuss the situation in Georgia in the coming days and weeks. On October 8, there will be a parliamentary debate on Georgia. Then, on October 14, EU foreign ministers will meet and formally discuss Georgia. And on October 17-18, the European Council will again discuss the situation in Georgia. He clarified that the fact that Georgia is being discussed among EU leaders is “not a good sign.” “It means that we are concerned about the developments,” he said.

In addition, the EU Ambassador reiterated his call on Georgians to participate in the elections. He expressed the EU’s readiness to work with any democratically elected government after the elections, but stressed that several principles, including freedom, democracy, the rule of law and minority rights, are non-negotiable.

Amb. Herczyński was also asked to comment on the government’s latest initiative to impeach President Salome Zurabishvili for her unauthorized by government visits to Europe last week. The Ambassador believes that the impeachment of the President would not help to de-polarize the country and create an atmosphere for holding free and fair elections.

