On October 3, the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, expressed confidence that Georgian citizens would make “the right and accurate choice” in the October 26 parliamentary elections despite “Western attempts” to “interfere” in the country’s internal affairs.

“The SVR has received information, and we have made it public, that the OSCE/ODIHR, at the request of the U.S. State Department, has already prepared an interim report containing the thesis that there are no conditions for fair and open elections in Georgia, which of course does not correspond to reality,” he told reporters, adding: “The purpose of this action is to interfere rudely and rather brazenly in the internal affairs of Georgia, to try to prevent healthy, nationally oriented forces from coming to power again. But I am sure that the Georgian people will make the right choice.”

Earlier, on September 11, the SVR accused the United States of planning to “interfere” in Georgia’s upcoming Parliamentary elections against the ruling Georgian Dream party, using the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. The SVR claimed that “it is planned that the OSCE/ODIHR will publish an interim report 10-20 days before the vote with a conclusion that there are no conditions for free and fair elections in the country” and that “after the first results of the expression of will are made public, a conclusion will be presented on the non-compliance of the electoral process with the norms of democracy.”

Russia voiced similar allegations against the U.S. in August as well. Following the SVR’s earlier claim that the U.S. is planning a “Tbilisi Maidan” after the October elections, Russia’s foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin said on August 27 that Russia aims to prevent a “color revolution” in Georgia. The U.S. State Department Spokesperson categorically denied Russian allegations that the U.S. is planning a “color revolution in Georgia,” instead emphasizing U.S. support for Georgia’s development and its struggle against Russian aggression.

