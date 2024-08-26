Russian Foreign Intelligence Foresees U.S.-backed ‘Tbilisi Maidan’

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said the U.S. is planning a “Tbilisi Maidan” after the October elections to prevent Georgian Dream from keeping power, the Russian state news agency reported on August 26.

According to the report, as part of the “color revolution” plot, the SVR expects Georgian law enforcement to be “provoked” into “violently suppressing the protests,” which the agency claims will lead to a “ruthless political and economic response” from the United States. This is because the White House is “deeply dissatisfied” with how things are going on in Georgia, claims SVR, and thus plans “Tbilisi Maidan” to “announce non-recognition of the election results and demand political change.”

The Russian security agency said CSOs are part of this plan “tasked with identifying and recording ‘undeniable facts’ of the authorities’ use of administrative resources, even in their absence.” The Russian intelligence agency also notes with satisfaction that “Washington-controlled” opposition parties are fragmented and their coalition is “very fragile” “despite American efforts.”

“Against this background, the ruling Georgian Dream party can convincingly gain the population’s trust. As a result, as the United States fears, the ‘Dreamers’ [Georgian Dream] will have their hands untied to continue their sovereign course and refuse to fulfill the West’s demands that go against Georgia’s national interests,” says the SVR’s press office.

To avoid this outcome of the elections, “the Americans intend to increase the pressure on the Georgian authorities in the remaining weeks before the elections to weaken the electoral position of the Georgian Dream as much as possible. It is planned to use a ‘tried and tested tool’ – to impose personal sanctions against the leaders of ‘Dreamers,’ their family members, as well as the party’s sponsors,” the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service concludes.

