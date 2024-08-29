U.S. State Department Denies Russian Allegations of U.S. ‘Planning Color Revolution” in Georgia

The U.S. State Department Spokesperson categorically denied Russian allegations that the U.S. is planning a “color revolution in Georgia,” instead emphasizing U.S. support for Georgia’s development and its struggle against Russian aggression, according to DC correspondent Alex Raufoglu.

“The allegations are categorically false,” Raufoglu quotes DoS Spokesperson . “We have a proud record of working together with the people of Georgia to build a more peaceful, prosperous, democratic Georgia… The Kremlin orchestrated the 2008 invasion and today occupies 20% of sovereign Georgian territory, while continuing its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. We stand with Georgia against Russia’s aggression.”

According to Globalnews.ge, the U.S. State Department Spokesperson reportedly responded to their question on this issue. The Spokesperson also told them that the DoS remains “deeply troubled” by the ruling party’s anti-democratic actions and rhetoric, including the GD’s announcement to ban opposition parties, and calls on the government to “return to the path of democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration.”

“As we have been saying for months, the Georgian government’s actions run contrary to the Georgian people’s aspirations and the Georgian government’s long-stated goal of Euro-Atlantic integration, and are incompatible with the democratic values that underpin membership in the EU and NATO. We urge the Georgian government to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, stop demonizing its critics and limiting space for dissent, and to return to the path of democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration”, the State Department Spokesperson stated to Globalnews.ge.

Also Read: