Court Fines UNM Member for Police Disobedience

On September 12, Tbilisi City Court Judge Nino Enukidze fined Irakli Nadiradze, a member of the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) from the opposition United National Movement, GEL 2,500 (approximately USD 928), finding him guilty of petty hooliganism and non-compliance with a lawful police order.

“Unfortunately, today it was proven once again that this case had nothing to do with an offense. We saw police officers who gave absolutely contradictory testimonies… All these things are being done to prevent us, the opposition representatives, from conducting the election campaign…,” Nadiradze said following the trial today.

Irakli Nadiradze was arrested on September 4 along with another UNM Sakrebulo member, Irakli Edzgveradze, under Articles 166 and 173 of the Administrative Code of Georgia. Nadiradze was released on parole shortly after his detention, unlike Edzgveradze, who was freed from the courtroom on September 6. Edzgveradze had allegedly been subjected to police violence, according to his lawyer.

Police accuses Edzgveradze of interfering with their activities while they were conducting an investigation into an alleged drug-related crime in the area where Edzgveradze lives in the Gldani district of Tbilisi. Edzgveradze’s trial is scheduled for tomorrow, September 13.

