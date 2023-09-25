Six Remain in Custody over Opposition Assault

The Tbilisi City Court has remanded in custody six defendants charged with an organized assault on an opposition member of the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo), Irakli Edzgveradze. The defendants include Tato Khundadze, the Tbilisi City Hall employee, and Elgudza Shukakidze, the brother of a Georgian crime boss Nodar Shukakidze.

Following the court session, Prosecutor Mariam Begiashvili said that before the detention some of the defendants had attempted to cross the state border to escape justice. She said there was a real risk that the defendants would flee justice if released.

Irakli Edzgveradze was assaulted on September 22. He was physically attacked near his home in the Gldani district shortly after leaving the Sakrebulo meeting. Edzgveradze linked the incident to a confrontation with Kote Zarnadze, a member of the Georgian Dream party, during the Council session earlier that day. He claims that a group of people linked to the national football team were involved in the attack.

