UNM Members Fined GEL 2,000 Over Gldani Incident

The Tbilisi City Court fined the United National Movement members, Nika Melia, Zviad Kuprava and Bacho Dolidze, GEL 2000 each, over the incident, following the September 22 attack on the opposition member in the Gldani district of Tbilisi.

The judge found the three opposition members guilty of petty hooliganism and disobedience to police officers, and sentenced them as administrative offenders.

Melia’s lawyer, Giorgi Kondakhashvili said the defense was planning to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals, adding “although we do not expect any changes in this ruling.”

On September 22, Irakli Edzgveradze, a member of the Tbilisi Sakrebulo (City Council) from the UNM, and his accompanying persons were attacked near Edzgveradze’s home in the Gldani district. Edzgveradze linked the incident to a confrontation with Kote Zarnadze of the Georgian Dream party during the Council session earlier that day. He claimed that a group of members of the national football team were involved in the attack on him in Gldani.

The incident was followed by a confrontation between other UNM members and police in the Gldani district. According to the police, the friends and party members of the injured individuals gathered in Gldani, “obstructed” law enforcement officers, “verbally and physically assaulted” them and resisted their actions, as a result of which the UNM members Nika Melia, Zviad Kuprava and Bacho Dolidze were arrested.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)