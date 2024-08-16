Former Leaders of “European Georgia” Launch The Federalists

On August 15, Tamar Chergoleishvili and Giga Bokeria, along with their party colleagues, launched a new party called The Federalists. This follows their withdrawal from the European Georgia Party on August 1 due to internal disagreements triggered by the party primaries. According to Chergoleishvili, the party’s founding congress is expected in mid-September.

She also mentioned that the party will announce how it would participate in the October elections in September. The newly formed party will be unable to participate independently in the upcoming elections as the registration deadline has expired on July 15. This does not, however, prevent the new party from joining a larger coalition.

“I would like to ask for your trust for another month and assure you that we will act first in your interests and then, of course, in the national interests, which necessarily means changing the Russian regime, and that’s how we will make a decision,” Chergoleishvili said.

“We know that it will be a discomfort for you if we skip the [parliamentary] elections, so we will do everything to ensure that this won’t be necessary and to serve your interests in the best way possible…” she promised.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)