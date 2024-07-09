The Daily Beat: 8 July

President Salome Zurabishvili strongly condemned Russia’s brutal missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, including a missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv, leaving dozens dead and injured. “This once again clearly illustrates the brutal methods and the tragic consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine,” President Zurabisshvili posted on X. Unlike the President, the Prime Minister remained silent throughout the day.

Reacting to the decision of the U.S. Department of Defense to postpone “indefinitely” the Noble Partner military exercise in Georgia, Kakha Kaladze, Secretary General of the Georgian Dream, said that “the Georgian government is ready for cooperation, and friendship” with the U.S. but it “must be mutual.” Further commenting on the topic, Kaladze stressed GD’s popular argument of Georgian sovereignty, saying that it was “impossible” for Georgia to be “anyone’s vassal,” and that it would remain “sovereign and independent.”

On July 8, the Chair of the United National Movement, Tina Bokuchava, announced a new political platform named “Unity – to Save Georgia.” She said it would bring together UNM, Strategy Agmashenebeli – two parties that have been in coalition for a year already – and representatives from other parties, civil society, and academia. The new platform will use UNM ballot number 5 in the upcoming elections.

A new political alliance is expected to emerge in the coming days between the opposition parties – “Lelo for Georgia,” “Droa/Girchi-More Freedom” and “Ahali.” “In recent days, very intense consultations have been ongoing with “Droa,” “Grichi-More Freedom” and “Akhali,” but for now, I can’t provide you with more information as some details of this political arrangement are yet to be agreed,” Grigol Gegelia, representative of the “Lelo” party told journalists.

Giga Bokeria, leader of the opposition party “European Georgia,” revealed the results of polls conducted by the CSOs and some opposition parties, suggesting that “the best synergy was demonstrated by the alliance of “European Georgia,” “Akhali” and “Lelo,” which provides 2.5% more rating than the sum of these parties taken separately.” Bokeria said that the “European Georgia” has invited both parties to consider a possible alliance but has not yet received a response.

In the meantime, incarcerated but politically active ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili warned of more Georgian emigration and the emergence of Chinese and Kazakh settlements in Georgia. “If Ivanishvili remains in power, Anaklia will become a Chinese settlement, while Kazakhs will settle in Rustavi, and Georgians will no longer have a place here,” Saakashvili said via video link during his court hearing.