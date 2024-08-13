U.S. Embassy: Mikheil Saakashvili Not Discussed During Recent Visit by U.S. Lawmakers

The U.S. Embassy issued a statement on August 13 saying that the issue of former President Saakashvili was not discussed during the recent visit of Senator Shaheen and Representative Turner. The statement comes after former President Mikheil Saakashvili wrote earlier the same day in his social media post dedicated to the recent visit of Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Mike Turner, that the issue of his “illegal and unjust political imprisonment was raised many times at various meetings.”

Mikheil Saakashvili also wrote that “the visit is part of a very important bipartisan policy aimed at preventing election fraud…” and that he is “glad that Senator Shaheen speaks about me often, and Mike Turner recently sent a formal letter to the State Department requesting my release.”

The Embassy notes that “Neither disinformation, nor speculation help resolve disagreements. During the most recent visit of Senator Shaheen and Representative Turner, former President Saakashvili was not a topic of discussion.” The Embassy reiterates that “the United States wants a good relationship with Georgia was a topic, and the first step to get back on track must come from the Georgian government,” adding: “We wait to hear its proposal.”

