Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Congressman Mike Turner Visit Georgia

On August 9, Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH 10th District) began their visit to Georgia. They have already met with the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili; Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze; and CSOs’ representatives. During their bipartisan visit, they will also meet with representatives of the Georgian government, the private sector, and political parties. They will also visit U.S. government programs that assist internally displaced persons, entrepreneurs, and students.

According to the press release issued by the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi, the visit demonstrates that the United States remains fully engaged and committed to supporting the people of Georgia and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Meeting with the Georgian President

Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Mike Turner held their first meeting during their visit with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. During the meeting, the parties discussed U.S.-Georgia bilateral relations, Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, upcoming elections, Russian occupation and hybrid warfare, and Black Sea security.

According to the press release of the Presidential Administration, during the meeting the American Senator and Congressman reaffirmed the “steadfast support” of the United States for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. They also emphasized that the purpose of their visit was to show that they “attach great importance to and support the democratic future and development of Georgia.”

They also stressed that Georgia and the Georgian people have always had and will continue to have the bipartisan support of the United States, “which means the support of the country as a whole.” The press release also notes that the U.S. representatives emphasized their appreciation of the President’s personal efforts on the path of Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

“Senator Shaheen and Congressman Turner strongly criticized the steps taken by the ruling power, such as the “Russian Law”, which harms Georgian democracy, Georgia’s European path and bilateral relations. The parties emphasized the harmful anti-Western rhetoric,” – underlines the press release, adding that the conversation between the parties also centered on the October elections, with the Georgian President noting that this election carries a referendum-like character for people choosing their European and democratic future.

President Zurabishvili shared with the U.S. representatives the importance of voter mobilization in Georgia and introduced the initiative of the Georgian Charter as an action plan for short-term implementation of European recommendations and as an important tool for opening accession negotiations with the European Union. The President also noted that it is very important for the Georgian people to feel the support of the United States. The parties discussed the importance of the MEGOBARI Act also for deepening and strengthening bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the situation in the occupied territories and the issue of the Ochamchire port. The U.S. representatives stated that they plan to visit the occupation line.

Meeting with the Georgian Prime Minister

On August 10, Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Mike Turner met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. According to the Administration’s press release, during the meeting the parties discussed the U.S.-Georgian strategic partnership and current issues facing bilateral relations.

The press release notes that Prime Minister Kobakhidze emphasized to the U.S. representatives “the need to reset and heel the relations” between the countries and expressed Georgia’s readiness to do so. The Prime Minister stressed that “Georgia remains a reliable and trustworthy ally of the United States of America and hopes that the development of bilateral relations will return to a positive dynamic”.

Meeting with the CSOs’ Representatives

Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Mike Turner also held a meeting with representatives of civil society organizations. After the meeting, the CSO representatives told journalists that the discussions during the meeting focused on how the pre-election period is going, what to expect on the election day, and how the “Russian Law” is influencing civil society in Georgia.

“The conversation focused on the pre-election period. What is happening in the pre-election period, what are our expectations for the election day, what are our planned observation missions and how will the Russian law affect the civil sector of Georgia… They are here because they support the Georgian people and they will not leave the Georgian people in this fight under any circumstances, so that Georgia becomes a member of the European Union, a member of NATO and a democratic country,” – said Eka Gigauri, Executive Director of Transparency International – Georgia.

“This is bipartisan support, and that was emphasized at the meeting. Because both U.S. parties support democracy in Georgia, the European development of Georgia, and the will of the Georgian people to be a European, democratic state… We discussed the upcoming elections. They have a great interest in these elections being free, fair and democratic. One of the issues was also the Russian law and its entry into force and influence on the electoral processes,” – said Nino Dolidze, Executive Director of the International Society for Fair Elections And Democracy (ISFED).

According to Nona Kurdovanidze, Chairperson of the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), the discussion also touched on the challenges facing the non-governmental sector and society after the adoption of the Russian law.

In addition, the U.S. Embassy’s press release notes: “Civil society plays a crucial role in Georgia’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic path, including through these organizations’ work to ensure free and fair elections. During their meeting, Senator Shaheen and Congressman Turner emphasized the U.S. commitment to supporting a free and fair electoral process in Georgia so that all Georgians know that their vote will be counted and that their vote matters.”

