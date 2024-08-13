Senator Shaheen, Congressman Turner Call for Free, Fair Parliamentary Elections in Georgia

According to the press release wrapping up the visit of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) to Georgia, Senator Shaheen emphasized that “the first step to get back on track” in terms of bilateral relations “must come from the Georgian government” and that the U.S. “won’t sit back against democratic backsliding” of Georgia. Both U.S. lawmakers called called for the free and fair Parliamentary elections in Georgia come October.

Senator Shaheen said that “in the face of increasingly aggressive actions from authoritarian nations like Russia, who invaded Georgia 16 years ago, it was important that we reaffirm the United States’ enduring support for the right of the Georgian people to have a country that can determine its own future.”

The Senator also noted that during their meetings with the Georgian authorities and CSOs, the U.S. delegation “recommitted to supporting the Georgian people’s aspirations for European integration” but at the same time they “also made clear that we won’t sit back amid democratic backsliding and false statements targeted toward the United States. We must see free and fair elections and good-faith efforts to work to repeal the foreign agents law that is doing the nation more harm than good in advancing its agenda for EU membership.”

As for Congressman Turner, he believes “the U.S.-Georgian relationship has historically been one of the strongest in the region, yet recent developments against democratic values have caused significant concern in the United States and European Union.”

The Congressman stressed that those concerns are bipartisan and bicameral in the United States, and emphasized that the “U.S. policy will not change regardless of the change in the U.S. Administration.”

“It is imperative that the parliamentary elections in October be free, fair and transparent to the Georgian people and international observers. I am grateful to Senator Shaheen for her unwavering deep commitment to the U.S.-Georgian relationship as well as the invitation to join her on this visit at this critical time,” Congressman Turner said.

According to the press release, the U.S. lawmakers visit to Georgia came “amid U.S. action to pause bilateral assistance to Georgia following recent actions undertaken by the Georgian government.”

