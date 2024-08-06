Sergei Shamba Appointed De-Facto FM of Occupied Abkhazia for Third Time

On August 6, the de facto President of Abkhazia appointed Sergei Shamba as the de-facto Foreign Minister of the occupied region, the local Apsnypress reported.

Prior to his appointment, Shamba held the post of de-facto Secretary of the so-called Security Council.

Sergei Shamba previously served as the “top diplomat” of the occupied territory in two separate periods: first from 1997 to July 2004, and then again from December 2004 to 2010. Thus, he will be assuming this role for the third time.

From 2010 to 2011, Shamba was also the de-facto Prime Minister of the occupied region.

