State Department Official Slams GD’s “Fake News”

Yuri Kim, U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, slammed false narratives by Georgia’s ruling party, including about the opening of a “second front” in Georgia, the infamous “Global War Party” and allegations about the former U.S. ambassador’s involvement in coup plots. She called them all “fake news.”

“When you claim that the United States wants to open up a second front in Georgia, that is fake news!” Kim said.

The U.S. official also denounced the campaign waged by GD and its allies to discredit former U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan and alleging her involvement in some kind of coup attempt. “When you claim that the American ambassador, the personal representative of the American President, is somehow run with rogue operation to implement a coup against the elected government of a friendly country like Georgia, again, fake news!” Kim said, as quoted by DC correspondent Alex Raufoglu.

She also slammed the GD’s prominent narrative of the “Global War Party,” a conspiracy theory of unknown forces and individuals who, GD claims are promoting the global war and are influencing American and European politics. “When you claim that there is a Global War Party that wants to harm Georgia – fake news!”

Kim also clarified that GD officials are deceptive when they insist that the country’s actual relations with the West, including the U.S., are in order despite the West’s critical statements about Georgia’s recent actions. “When you claim that Washington officials currently… object to what Georgian Dream is doing but the “real” relationship with the United States is as healthy as ever – fake news! You can’t have it both ways.”

Finally, she said: “You can’t claim that you represent your people and you want a future in Europe and a strong relationship with the United States, and then do things that your people and your friends have pointed out to you are exactly what Russia does and what Russia wants,” and added: “This is nuts, especially when 20% of the country is occupied by Russia.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)