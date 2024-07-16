Ivanishvili Launches GD Campaign with “Global Party of War” Conspiracy as its Pivot

Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chair of the Georgian Dream, launched the party’s election campaign surrounded by his allies at the brand new grand head office of the ruling party and said, “The Global War Party has a considerable influence on the European and U.S. bureaucracy which creates an impression in Georgian society that Georgia has a conflict with the United States and the European Union, but the moment the war in Ukraine ends, the interests would shift, and this impression would instantly vanish.” His speech was reminiscent of the infamous speech he made on April 29 before the GD supporters, in which he strongly endorsed the “global war conspiracy theory” and announced repressions against the opponents following the October 2024 elections.

Ivanishvili argued that faced with the Georgian Dream’s relentless resistance to their plan of “opening the second front of [Ukraine] war in Georgia,” the Global Party of War has “decided to bring back to power the union of people without the motherland, the collective United National Movement” and named nearly all opposition party leaders, including former Georgian Dream Prime Minister, Giorgi Gakharia and President Salome Zurabishvili “who are ready to put their signatures to any order they receive” from the said Global War Party.

“Either you would start the war, or you leave [power]: this is an unacceptable proposition, and the Georgian people will give a clear response to it on October 26,” Ivanishvili stated.

He said the upcoming elections for Georgian Dream is the “decisive battle to support peace in Georgia, “end radicalism and polarization, maintain stability and peace, defend national dignity”, and as a result “preserve Georgia’s European perspective.”

He also warned than “even one wrong step will lead to the victory of the agents’ network.” He added that in order for Georgia to move forward consistently, “the collective UNM must be brought to justice.” He once again blamed the UNM for “engaging in the war” in 2008 and “temporarily losing Georgia’s territories.”

He presented the upcoming parliamentary elections as a referendum “between war and peace”, “between slavery and dignity”, “between the dark past and the bright future.” He said he is sure “that the majority of the Georgian people will support peace, dignity and prosperity”, which will be the basis for the physical and spiritual salvation of the Georgian people and for the European future.

“We have just maximum of one more year to survive, after which the global and regional interests would shift, and with them the interests in relation to Georgia,” Ivanishvili argued, saying that the war in Ukraine would end in a year at the most, but “if the Republicans win the presidential elections, it could end as early as next January.” The moment the war ends, “all misunderstandings with Europe and America will end, too,” Ivanishvili said. The new role of Georgia would be to be a bridge between Europe and Asia, he said, thanking in this context the Chinese government for friendship and support.

At the end of his speech, Ivanishvili introduced the Georgian Dream campaign slogan: With Peace, Dignity, and Prosperity to Europe. He set an objective of winning the constitutional 2/3 majority of seats in the Parliament so that the Georgian Dream can put an end to end the “agents’ network [agentura], radicalism, polarization and liberal fascism” and promised the “collective UNM a just retribution for all its crimes” after October 26.

