Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze lashed out at the May 2 statement by the US State Department Counselor Derek Challet which urged the Georgian Government to recommit Georgia to the Euro-Atlantic future and expressed concern that the government’s rhetoric and antidemocratic legislation endangers Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future, by explicitly accusing the US of “two revolutionary attempts” in 2020-2023 “supported by former US Ambassador.” He further claims that had these attempts been successful “the second front line would have been opened in Georgia.”

PM Kobakhidze writes in his statement that during his conversation with Counsellor Chalet he explained to him “false statements made by the officials of the US State Department about the Draft Law on Transparency and street rallies” which he writes “remind us of similar false standards made by the former US Ambassador in 2020-2023, which served to the facilitation of violence from subjects operating with foreign funding and to the support of revolutionary processes back then.”

Kobakhidze goes on to say that “it requires a special efforts to restart the relations against this background, which I impossible without a fair and honest approach.”

He concludes his accusatory statement by noting: “I have not expressed concerns with Mr. Chollet about a brutal crackdown of the students’ protest rally in New York City.”