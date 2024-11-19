122 Ergneti IPRM Meeting

On November 19, the 122th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting was held in Ergneti (in the vicinity of the Tskhinvali occupation line).

According to Irakli Antadze, deputy director of the analytical department of the Georgian State Security Service, the main issue on the agenda of the meeting was the release of Georgian citizens illegally detained by the occupying forces, as well as the so-called “borderization”.

“I do not want to talk about the indicators in advance, but I can confirm that very active work is going on, our international partners have been very active in supporting us, and everything is being done for each of our fellow citizens to return to their families,” Antadze said after the meeting.

At the moment there are nine Georgian citizens illegally detained by the Tskhinvali occupying forces.

He also said that the discussions focused on the illegal “borderization” issue. “This principled position was reiterated by the central government that the illegal so-called borderization process is the reason for all those serious incidents that take place along the occupation line,” he said, adding, “it was reiterated that this destructive issue should be replaced by supporting freedom of movement…”

The issue of the crossing points was also discussed. The central government noted that the ten-day period per month, during which these crossing points are open is not enough. It called to instead allow every-day crossing across the occupation line for the local population.

Antadze also said: “We once again raised the issue of the murder of Tamaz Ginturi, emphasizing that until the law is enforced, the issue of our murdered fellow citizens will always be among the issues raised by the central government.”

The next regular IPRM meeting is scheduled for early February 2025.

Also Read: