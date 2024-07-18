The Daily Beat: 17 July

Michail Chkhikvishvili, 20, a Georgian national known by several aliases, including “Commander Butcher” and “Mishka,” was indicted in New York City on July 16 on charges of soliciting hate crimes and planning acts of mass violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported on July 16. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chkhikvishvili is an alleged leader of the Maniac Murder Cult, an international neo-Nazi extremist group that “adheres to a Neo-Nazi accelerationist ideology, promoting violence and violent acts against racial minorities, the Jewish community, and other groups.

On July 17, three more opposition groups – Lelo for Georgia party, Ana Dolidze’s For People party, and the newly launched Freedom Square movement announced that they are joining forces ahead of the crucial Parliamentary elections scheduled in October. One of the leaders of the Lelo for Georgia party Mamuka Khazaradze said that more “interesting” people and political groups are to join their unity in the future.

Media reports suggest that starting July 15, 2024, Georgian citizens, along with citizens of 92 other countries, will be able to travel to Thailand without a visa for tourism, business, or short-term work purposes. The Kingdom’s decision to extend the visa-free regime to more countries comes as it seeks to boost its economy by attracting more foreign visitors.

121 local civil society and media organizations challenged the foreign agents’ law in the Constitutional Court intending to repeal the law. They also announced that they would seek a temporary suspension of the law’s unconstitutional clauses pending the Constitutional Court’s final ruling. Two days ago, on July 15, President Salome Zurabishvili submitted a separate lawsuit to the court seeking the law’s repeal. A third separate constitutional complaint is also being prepared by opposition members of parliament.

According to media reports, clashes broke out in Russian-occupied Abkhazia on July 17 between de-facto law enforcement officials and protesters against the so-called “apartment law” as the region’s “parliamentary committee for economic policy and reforms” approved the bill. Against the backdrop of massive discontent, the de-facto authorities of Abkhazia, including its leader Aslan Bzhania, have tried to push through the “legislation” that would allow foreigners, including Russians who are thought to be the main beneficiaries of the legislation, to buy apartments in the occupied region.

The EU’s Political and Security Committee has confirmed the appointment of Ms. Magdalena Grono from Czechia as the EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Georgia. Magdalena Grono who previously served as European Council President, Charles Michel’s Chief Diplomatic Adviser will replace Toivo Klaar in this position. Her nomination has yet to be formally confirmed by the EU Council.