Civic Activist Launches New Party: ‘Freedom Square’

On July 1, Levan Tsutskiridze announced the formation of a new political party, “Freedom Square.” Its lineup will be officially presented this evening in Tbilisi.

Tsutskiridze, who previously served as the Executive Director of the Eastern European Centre for Multiparty Democracy/EECMD, was a visible figure during the recent protest rallies against the “foreign agents’ law.” He organized a series of public debates on this and other topics in Georgia’s provinces. EECMD Georgia has also worked extensively to build the institutional capacities of the Georgian political parties.

The party manifesto pledges it to be an open, democratic platform for “protecting Georgia’s national interests and achieving Georgia’s historic goal.” According to the manifesto, the party will unify “patriotic, professional and honest citizens for freedom and democracy.” It aims to protect Georgia from falling under Russian influence, defeat the Georgian Dream through elections, establish a functioning democracy, and achieve EU membership.

“We believe that the foundation of peace is justice and the most just system of government is democracy. We believe that EU membership is the best mechanism for fulfilling the historical aspirations and goals of our country, a guarantee of democratic, stable, and peaceful development of Georgia. We have a clear vision of how to get to the elections, how to protect our votes, and how to move forward after the elections – by preserving the national identity and culture, developing the economy, healthcare, culture, and education, and effectively protecting the unique nature and environment,” – reads the manifesto.

The party says it will cooperate with civil society groups, political parties, and citizens who share its values, approaches, and goals. “Our main power is knowledge. We reject and distance ourselves from violence. We use only peaceful and constitutional forms of struggle,” concludes the manifesto.

