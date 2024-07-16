skip to content
Teimuraz Khomasuridze, a Georgian citizen illegally detained by the occupying forces, was released on July 16; Photo: SSSG
News

Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Civil.ge Send an email 16/07/2024 - 19:07
1 minute read

Teimuraz Khomasuridze, a Georgian citizen who had been illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces near the occupied village of Adzvi, Gori Municipality, has been released and is now safe on the Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on July 16.

SSSG activated the EUMM-operated hotline and “other relevant instruments at the disposal of the central government” to secure Khomasuridze’s release.

“The responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power,” the SSSG wrote, adding that the Georgian government, together with the international partners, continues “to work actively” to secure the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 16/07/2024 - 19:07
1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Ivanishvili Launches GD Campaign with “Global Party of War” Conspiracy as its Pivot

16/07/2024 - 22:35

Pentagon Spokesperson: Noble Partner Exercise Cancelled Due to Georgian Officials’ Anti-U.S. “False Claims”

16/07/2024 - 18:21

25 MFC Members ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Threat to Media Freedom, Democracy Posed by Agents Law

16/07/2024 - 17:04

EU Delegation: Georgian Gov’t Received 11 Times More Financial Support from EU than CSOs

16/07/2024 - 12:40
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button