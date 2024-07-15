Georgia’s Foreign Trade Down 1.8% in January-June 2024

On July 15, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia decreased by 1.8% in January-June 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 10,320.1 million.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports decreased by 6.7% to reach USD 2.848 billion, while imports increased by 0.2% and totaled USD 7.472 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 4.624 billion, representing 44.8% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on July 19, 2024.

