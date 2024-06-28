EaP Civil Society Forum Welcomes Opening of Accession Negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

The Georgian National Platform of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF GNP) welcomes EU’s decision to start the accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The Platform congratulates to the people of Ukraine and Moldova for their “historic achievement” and stepping onto the new step on EU integration.

At the same time, the Platform notes: “We hope that Georgia will soon join their ranks. First of all, it is necessary for the Georgian Parliament to repeal the recently adopted law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence”, which is the main obstacle on the path of European integration, and to direct all efforts to the implementation of the reforms defined by the European Commission in nine steps.”

