European Council Calls on Georgian Authorities to Clarify Intentions on the EU Path

On June 27, the European Council adopted conclusions on Ukraine, Middle East, security and defense, competitiveness, migration, foreign policy, hybrid threats, and the next institutional cycle. Among other things, the European Council expresses its “serious concern” about developments in Georgia and it “calls on Georgian authorities to clarify their intentions by reversing the current course of actions which jeopardizes Georgia’s EU path, de facto leading to a halt of accession process.”

The conclusions regarding Georgia were drawn in light of Georgia’s adoption of the highly controversial foreign agents law.

The European Council addresses recent increasing reports of intimidation, threats and physical assaults agains civil society representatives, political leaders, civil activists and journalists, and calls for an end of such cases. “It recalls that respect for the values and principles upon which the European Union is founded is essential for any country aspiring to become a member,” the European Council says.

The European Council pledges to continue to monitor the situation “closely” in the run-up to the parliamentary elections calls on the Georgian authorities to ensure that the elections are free and fair, and encourages “substantial” long-term and short-term election observation by partners.

Added to this, the European Council reaffirms its “unwavering support” for the territorial integrity of Georgia. “It reiterates its steadfast solidarity with the Georgia people and its readiness to continue supporting Georgians on their path towards a European future,” the European Council says.

