Chinese Embassy Calls U.S. Ambassador Statements “Preposterous,” “Unprofessional”

On June 21, the Chinese Embassy in Georgia released a statement deploring the remarks made by U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan about China in her recent interview with a local news-wire. Amb. Dunnigan spoke critically about Georgia’s awarding the contract to construct Anaklia Deep Sea Port to China Communications Construction Company.

“We would like to point out that the assertions of the head of the U.S. Embassy in Georgia, such as ‘China Communications Construction Company is majority owned by the Communist Party of China,’ ‘the CPC and the People’s Republic of China is the number one bankroller and financier of the Russian military today,’ are preposterous and seriously inconsistent with facts,” the Chinese Embassy Spokesperson stated.

The statement also says that the Amb. Dunnigan’s above-mentioned statement “runs counter to the San Francisco vision” established by Chinese and U.S. presidents. “The Chinese side also regrets the fact that the U.S. diplomat showed no professionalism when making a statement,” the statement concludes.

