Georgian CSOs Condemn Authorities-Led Violence Against Citizens

On June 13, more than 20 local CSO issued a joint statement condemning all cases of “violence which authorities perpetrate against citizens”, including the battering and intimidation campaign against political opponents, civil society representatives, and activists.

The CSOs stress that the violence against citizens is orchestrated by the GD government, which, they say, “can no longer control the Georgian people through propaganda and, angry with the people, resorts to physical violence against them.”

They also note that the violence is incited by high-ranking officials and that informal groups “threaten, intimidate, vandalize offices and homes, and commit violence against our citizens.” The CSOs say the cases are not being investigated: “Law enforcement agencies have lost their constitutional function and have become instruments of political repression in the hands of the government.”

CSOs cite the case of civic activist Zuka Berdzenishvili, who was severely battered by three people on June 11 following a Facebook post by Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili accusing Berdzenishvili, among others, of “politically motivated terror” against MPs, as an example of violence triggered by the GD official’s statement.

Civil society organizations condemn all acts of violence against citizens and express belief that in due time the cases will be fairly investigated and those responsible brought to justice.

Reiterating that the government itself is organizing the repression, the CSOs add: “The oligarchic regime can no longer find a common language with the citizens and is trying to hide its own weakness through violence.”

The statement concludes by expressing solidarity with the Georgian citizens being attacked by their own government and thanking them for their courageous civic stand.

The following CSOs sing the joint statement:

Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI) Democracy Defenders Rights Georgia Green Alternative Georgia’s Reforms Associates (GRASS) Civic idea Sapari Civil Society Foundation Tolerance and Diversity Institute Soviet Past Research Laboratory Democracy Research Institute (DRI) Europe-Georgia Institute Economic Policy Research Center Georgian Democracy Initiative (GDI) Georgia’s Future Academy The Georgian Center for Psychosocial and Medical Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (GCRT) Women’s Initiatives Supporting Group Georgian Young Lawyers’ Associationg (GYLA) Georgian Court Watch International Society for Fair Elections And Democracy (ISFED) Tbilisi Pride Eastern European Centre for Multiparty Democracy (EECMD) Human Rights Center (HRC) Transparency International – Georgia The reforms and Research Group

