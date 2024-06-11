NGOs Leave OGP’s Inter-agency Coordination Council, Working Group Over Agents’ Law

On June 11, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) that are members of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Inter-agency Coordination Council announced their decision to leave the platform and the Open Government Forum of Georgia permanent working group over the adoption of the Foreign Agents Law, which OGP says discriminates, stigmatizes and restricts the freedom of expression and association of civil society, media and vulnerable groups.

The NGOs’ joint statement notes that the decision was taken because “the “Russian law” directly violates the core values ​​and principles of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), as well as the rules of governance,” and calls on the Georgian Government Administration to prepare a draft of amendments to the regulations of the OGP’s Inter-agency Coordinating Council and submit it to the Government of Georgia for approval.

Signatory organizations: Transparency International – Georgia; Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA); Civil Society Institute; Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI); Economic Policy Research Center; Partnership for Road Safety.

