Georgian CSOs to Challenge Agents’ Law in Constitutional Court

On May 30, the Georgian civil society organizations announced that they are preparing to appeal to the Constitutional Court of Georgia in the nearest future, demanding the repeal of the Foreign Agents Law. The CSOs say that “if the Constitutional Court does not act in a timely manner and within the Constitutional framework,” they will use alternative legal means.

In this context, they mentioned that they were simultaneously preparing to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) “at the due time”. “We declare that we will not live by the rules of the Russian law and will use all domestic and international mechanisms to impede its implementation until the law is unconditionally repealed.”

“All NGOs and media affected by this law can join us,” the CSO said. “Together we will win. Not to the Russian law, yes to Europe!”

