Domestic Reactions to Presidential Veto Override, Final Adoption of Foreign Agents Law

On May 28, at 7 p.m., the ruling Georgian Dream majority overrode the president’s veto on the foreign agents’ law with 66 votes in favor and 0 against. The law was subsequently voted for with 84 votes in favor and 4 against, meaning that it’s only a matter of days before the widely opposed bill is signed into law.

We have compiled reactions to the presidential veto override and final passage of the foreign agents law from across the Georgian political spectrum

Ruling majority

Anri Okhanashvili, GD: “We serve Georgia with our families, our people, we serve our homeland.”

Mamuka Mdinaradze, GD, leader of the parliamentary majority: “Perhaps years ago, no one could have imagined that Georgia would be able to make an independent decision in the face of such great opposition. For this, I thank all my colleagues and, above all, the Georgian people. It would not have been possible without their unprecedented unity and intelligence. All friends should know that our country is ready only for dignified and true friendship. Everyone should also understand what a proud country and people they are dealing with, which no one should ever try to deceive or manage through agency [agents]”.

Rati Ionatamishvili, GD: “Society has an answer to all questions, and society has a very clear position… Georgia will not be harmed [by adopting this law ], the only one who wants to harm our country is our radical opposition… The results will be seen in October… Of course, we will not regret this decision”.

Opposition

Mamuka Khazaradze, Lelo for Georgia: “The act of historical betrayal has been officially formalized. This is the beginning of the end for the Russian government! The Georgian people will not forgive treason! This is the turn of victory! Our way is Europe.”

Tina Bokuchava, UNM: “Today Ivanishvili’s MPs had the last chance not to sign up to the betrayal of the country, to stand on the bright side of history, but even today they did not use this last chance and chose slavery over freedom; between Russia and Europe they chose Russia… I feel the responsibility to consolidate our forces as much as possible, because […] today the public demand is to see the government off and unity in the opposition ranks.”

Khatia Dekanoidze, Euro-Optimists parliamentary faction: “I promise, I swear that I, as a person, as a citizen of Georgia, as a mother, as a daughter, as your friend and comrade-in-arms, will do everything to see them [the GD government] off.”

Giorgi Vashadze, Strategy Aghmashenebeli: “The way of betrayal is a very hard way. This shows once again that their [Georgian Dream’s] conscience is bothering them, they know that they are doing wrong. They have taken the path of betrayal… I am sure that on October 26… the people will win”.

Zurab Japaridze, Girchi – More Freedom: “Let’s put an end to this historic disgrace forever. For the next five months there will be no more important work than this. This country will not be Russified! In 2030 [we must be] in the EU.”

Giorgi Gakharia, For Georgia: “GD officially changed Georgia’s foreign policy, legalized repressions against the civil society, democratic institutions and independent opinion. Adoption of the Russian law exposed GD to inevitable political and legal repercussions. However, it’s our country, which faces the most dire consequences, including potential revision of the strategic partnership with the US, blockage of the EU membership negotiations, rapid economic decline etc. This is a call for fighting with more determination for Georgia’s European future. The people of Georgia have already scored the major victory, demonstrating to the world that Georgia is Europe. We should unite our efforts to formalize this victory during the parliamentary elections!”

More to follow…

Also Read: