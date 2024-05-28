International Reactions to Presidential Veto Override, Final Adoption of Foreign Agents Law

On May 28, at 7 p.m., the ruling Georgian Dream majority overrode the president’s veto on the foreign agents’ law with 66 votes in favor and 0 against. The law was subsequently voted for with 84 votes in favor and 4 against, meaning that it’s only a matter of days before the widely opposed bill is signed into law.

We have compiled international reactions to the presidential veto override and final passage of the foreign agents law:

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian FM: “A very sad day for Georgia and the rest of Europe. The passing of this law effectively puts Georgia’s accession to the EU on hold, with no benefit for anybody. Almost anybody.”

Baiba Braže, Latvian FM: “Deeply regret Georgian parliament’s decision to adopt the law that will deviate the country from its EU integration path. Last year EU gave a chance to Georgia by granting her a candidate status. This was a historical moment for Georgia and clearly supported by its people. Sad day.”

Michael Roth, Chair of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee: “A sad day for Georgia and Europe. The Georgian Parliament has overridden the President’s veto on „foreign agent law“’. I stand with all Georgians fighting peacefully for freedom, democracy, and dignity. Don’t forget: „When they go low, we go high.“ Don’t give up. Elections come soon.”

Anna Fotyga, MEP: “It should be the Georgian Dream leadership that pays the price for its harmful policy of rapprochement with the bloody Kremlin regime. We shouldn’t punish the people of Georgia, who, despite repressions, are courageously upholding their desire to join Euro-Atlantic institutions. I commend the Helsinki Commission for acting to protect Georgians’ democracy and European choice. Europe should pass our own MEGOBARI Act to send a clear message: we will not turn a blind eye to Georgia’s gradual shift into the Russian sphere of influence.”

Miriam M. Lexmann, MEP: “We, in European Parliament take note of the Georgian Dream-majority parliament vote to override the veto of the shameful Russian Law. We stand resolutely with the people of Georgia in defence of their freedom, democracy & European aspirations.”

