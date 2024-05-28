HR/VP Borrell on Final Adoption of Agents Law: EU and Member States are Considering all Options

Following the Presidential veto override and subsequent final passage of the foreign agents law, HR/VP Joseph Borrell expressed in his official statement the EU’s “deep regret” at the Georgian Parliament’s decision to override the presidential veto and disregard the Venice Commission’s recommendation to repeal the law. “The EU and its Member States are considering all options to react to these developments,” the statement says. It urges the Georgian authorities “to reverse this trend and to return firmly on the EU path,” noting that “there is still time to change the dynamics,” but that this requires the government’s commitment.

“The EU has stressed repeatedly that the law adopted by the Georgian Parliament goes against EU core principles and values,” the statement says, noting that the law’s adoption represents a backslide on “at least three out of the nine steps” set by the European Commission for Georgia after the country was granted EU candidate status. In particular, the statement refers to the steps on disinformation, polarization, and fundamental rights and involvement of civil society organizations. Thus, the statement says, the adoption of the law will “negatively impact” Georgia’s EU path.

The statement points out that beyond the infamous law, “there has been so far insufficient political attention mobilized to progress substantially on the nine steps.”

“We continue to stand with the Georgian people and recognize the choice of overwhelming majority of them for a European future for their country,” the statement concludes.

