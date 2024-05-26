International Partners Congratulate Georgia on Independence Day

On May 26, Georgia celebrates the 106th anniversary of the declaration of the first independent democratic republic and 33rd anniversary of the restoration of its independence. Foreign leaders, diplomats, and officials sent congratulations and well wishes to Georgia in celebration of Georgia’s Independence Day.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Georgia in a letter addressed to the President Zurabishvili. President Macron wrote: “On the occasion of Georgia’s national holiday, I am pleased to extend my sincerest wishes to the Georgian people and to you. At a time when Russia has reignited the war on the European continent, I would like to reiterate France’s unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, on this symbolic day of celebration of its regained independence. By granting Georgia candidate country status for accession to the European Union on December 14, 2023, the European Council has responded unequivocally to the aspirations of the Georgian people. It’s up to Georgia to choose its path. Europe’s path is one of law, democracy and the promise of shared prosperity, within a framework of trusting and respectful dialogue and partnership. France will continue to stand by Georgia’s side all the more resolutely as the latter continues along this path. Please accept, Madam President, the assurance of my highest consideration and the expression of my respectful homage.”

French Embassy in Georgia: “On the occasion of Georgia’s national holiday, the French Embassy in Georgia extends its sincerest wishes to the Georgian people. France reiterates its unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on this symbolic day of regained independence. France will continue to stand resolutely by Georgia and its people on their path towards the European Union.”

EU Delegation to Georgia: “We congratulate Georgia on 26 May – Independence Day! As Georgia celebrates re-gaining its independence, it also honours legacy and dedication of those who have strived for this day. EU remains a firm supporter of Georgia’s independence and territorial integrity. Go forward, Georgia!”

Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to Georgia: “I warmly congratulate Georgia on today’s Independence Day. On 26 May 1918, the Georgian people chose independence and democracy in a historic act. Then as now, Germany stands firmly on the side of those who are committed to a free, peaceful and European Georgia.”

Embassy of Czechia in Georgia: “Happy Independence Day to Georgia and to all our Georgians colleagues and friends! Gagumarjos Sakartvelo!”

U.S. Embassy in Georgia: “Happy Independence Day, Georgia! May you happily celebrate your hard-earned freedom and independence day. The United States remains a strong supporter of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Embassy of Sweden in Georgia: “Happy Independence Day, Georgia! Sweden continues to firmly support the sovereignty, freedom, unity and territorial integrity of Georgia.”

Ingrida Šimonytė, Prime Minister of Lithuania: “Congratulations to the people of Sakartvelo on the occasion of the Independence Day. Sovereignty belongs to the people and the people of Georgia have clearly chosen a European future for their country. I urge Georgia’s authorities to implement the will of their nation and return to the course of European integration, as enshrined in the Georgian Constitution.”

Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Latvia: “Warm greetings to the Georgian people and President Zurabishvili celebrating Independence Day. As Georgia stands at crossroads I reaffirm Latvia’s support to Georgia’s European future the people have chosen. It’s decision time.”

Anna Fotyga, MEP: “Georgia carries a long and rich history. This day signifies the country’s spirit of freedom, as she celebrates her independence from Russia in 1918. I wish the brave people of Georgia the strength to overcome all obstacles that limit their enduring development and prosperity, and to successfully uphold their will to join the Euro-Atlantic institutions. May the territorial integrity of Georgia be fully restored.”

