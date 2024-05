As Georgia celebrated its Independence Day on May 26, protesters against the Foreign Agents Law marched from Tbilisi’s Kostava Street to Vake Park, repeating the route of the first-ever Independence Day anniversary march in Georgia on May 26, 1919, one year after the country declared independence in 1918.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from the march.

People gathered at Tbilisi State Concert Hall; Many youngsters among protesters; "Our victory will be glorious," In solidarity with the march; Scene dominated by Georgia, EU flags; View from above; River of people on Chavchavadze ave; Chavchavadze ave. full of protesters; "We will win," Generations come together against agents' law; A protester's message;