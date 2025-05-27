Photo Story | Georgia’s Independence Day, May 26, 2025

On May 26, Georgian protesters flooded Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue to mark the 107th anniversary of the declaration of Georgian independence. The day coincided with the 180th day of nonstop anti-regime protests.

The busy day of protest events included marches, discussions, presentations, and educational activities. A stage was set up at the Parliament building where various speakers, including Georgia’s Fifth President Salome Zurabishvili and visiting MEP Rasa Juknevičienė, addressed the rally. The day culminated in a screening of a documentary about Georgia’s past and present. Protesters also set off fireworks.

The parallel annual ceremony organized by the Georgian Dream government in Liberty Square featured speeches by GD officials and the traditional oath-taking of military conscripts in various parts of Georgia. The independence anniversary fell on the 180th day of non-stop Georgian protests.

Also Read: