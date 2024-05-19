German, French Leaders Say Georgian Government, Ruling Party “Deviate” from EU Path

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement in response to the adoption of the foreign agent’s law by the Parliament of Georgia. The statement reads:

“We, Germany and France, are deeply concerned about the situation in Georgia.

Both of our countries have been staunch supporters of Georgia’s European path and actively supported the decision of the EUCO to grant candidacy status in December 2023.

It is with deep regret that we take note of the decision of the Georgian government and ruling party to deviate from this path by acting against our common European values and the aspirations of the Georgian people, such as through the adoption of the so-called law “on transparency of foreign influence.”

Georgia’s European path has been charted – but speed and direction of moving forward depend on Georgia.”