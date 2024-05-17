NBG Refutes Reports of Russia Money Transfers Resuming through Sanctioned UNISTREAM

The National Bank of Georgia has denied the information about the resumption of the possibility of transferring money from Russia to Georgia through the sanctioned Russian payment system Unistream, according to the information provided by the NBG to Civil.ge.

Earlier, the Russian online media outlet Vesti Kavkaza, citing the deputy CEO of the company, reported that the Russian payment system Unistream resumed operations in Georgia, allowing money transfers from Russia to Georgia through this Russian payment system.

“Unverified information has been spread that it is still possible to make money transfers from Russia to Georgia through Unistream’s fast payment system. It should be noted that none of the commercial banks, microfinance organizations or payment service providers registered in Georgia use Unistream’s instant payment service,” the NBG explained.

The NBG recalls that the Russian Unistream was sanctioned by the United States last July, after which the entities under the NBG regulation stopped providing service to this system. “The financial system is in full compliance with the financial sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation by the USA, the European Union and Great Britain,” the NBG notes, pledging not to allow the transfer of money in the Georgian financial system through the sanctioned company.

