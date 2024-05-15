Educational Quality Center Says Academic Disruptions May Violate Standards of Accreditation

On May 15, the National Center For Educational Quality Enhancement, which is an legal entity under the Georgian Ministry of Education and Science, issued a statement reacting to the cases of boycott by academic staff and students of the educational process over the Foreign Agents Law. The Center says that “It is important for an administration to ensure the smooth implementation of the educational process in educational institutions so as not to violate accreditation and licensing standards.”

In the statement, the Center highlights that the obligation of the university administrations to conduct the educational process according to their pre-determined calendars.

The Center also stresses that the interruption, suspension or delay of the educational process should not jeopardize the achievement of program goals, and the interests of students.

Also, the Center mentions that the educational institutions must have plans to ensure the uninterrupted running of the educational process, envisaging all the potential risks and means for their total or partial avoidance.