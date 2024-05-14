Rectors of 38 Universities Denounce Academic Boycott

Rectors of 38 universities address the academic boycott by students and professors over the foreign agents law, saying that “a political process must remain outside the academic space” and that “it is unacceptable that several academic personnel refuse to perform their duties”, i.e. to give lectures despite the current situation amid the infamous law.

The rectors emphasize that “the education of young people in a free and non-discriminatory environment is a fundamental basis for our European future” and that political processes “must not interfere with the functioning of the universities and the conduct of the academic process.”

The rectors blame the professors who refused to hold lectures because of the massive protests against the foreign agents law, saying that their decision “violates the constitutional rights of the students.” They also say that these professors are “harming the interests of the students who attend the lectures.”

“Each university and its professors and teachers are obliged to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of the educational process and the creation of a politically free, healthy and academic educational environment,” the rectors said.

“If our intention is a better Georgia, the only and best way to achieve it is through quality education,” the rectors say, adding that they also find unacceptable that some groups make “political statements” in the name of universities.

The rectors’ statement, which was not signed by some leading universities, including Ilia Chavchavadze Tbilisi State University and the Free University of Tbilisi, was met with criticism as many students, as well as many of their professors, take the view that the struggle for the country’s European future on the streets takes precedence over attending lectures in a business-as-usual manner.