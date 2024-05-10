TV Hosts Quit Pro-Government Imedi Channel

On the night of May 9, Mediachecker, a media analysis platform, reported, citing its sources, that Zurab Balanchivadze, Natia Orvelashvili, and Ekaterine Amirejibi, the morning and entertainment show hosts of the pro-government Imedi TV channel, had quit their jobs. There are also reports that other two other TV presenters have also left Imedi TV, although the information about that has yet to be confirmed.

As the tensions deepen and demonstrations against the Russia-style Foreign Agents’ law continue, now accompanied by the orchestrated terror campaign against the activists, opposition and civil society representatives, the channel is often accused of highly biased coverage of recent events and spreading misinformation.

