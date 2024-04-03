The Daily Beat: 2 April

Prosecutor’s Office has appealed to the competent Dutch authorities to arrest and extradite UNM-era former Chief Prosecutor and Justice Minister Zurab Adeishvili, convicted in absentia in Georgia on several criminal charges. The extradition request followed a report by the pro-government Imedi TV channel about Adeishvili’s visit to the Hague. On March 12, the Prosecutor’s Office appealed to Germany and Belgium with the same request.

Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is visiting Brazil, where he has already met with his counterpart, Mauro Vieira, discussing bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on trade and economy. According to the official press release, the Ministers also spoke of global developments, Georgia’s EU integration, and the importance of EU candidate status. During the meeting, the Brazilian Foreign Minister emphasized his country’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Public Defender Levan Ioseliani released the 2023 annual parliamentary Report on the State of Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms in Georgia, covering a wide range of human rights issues, including major shortcomings that emerged or persisted during the reporting period. Among the other issues, the report focuses on human rights violations in or near the occupied territories, noting that the killers of Georgian citizens have still not been brought to justice, placing full responsibility on the Russian side.

Madona Maisuradze, a judge of the Rustavi City Court, claims her husband was pressured into leaving his job due to her public support for the “vetting” system. The Department of Common Courts reacted to the judge’s statement, calling it false, further adding that Giorgi Chemia was often absent or only partially present at the workplace, confirming his dismissal.

The Georgian Women’s Movement, a group of human rights and gender equality activists, and the Public Defender issued statements denouncing the bill initiated by the “Girchi” party and supported by the ruling majority that would abolish mandatory gender quotas for electoral party lists. In the meantime, MP Nino Tsilosani from the ruling party said in a statement that gender quotas as a form of positive discrimination have achieved its main task to a certain extent.