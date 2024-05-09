Another Attack on Opposition Representative and Protest Participant

On May 9, activist and a member of the United National Movement party, largest opposition party in Georgia, Giorgi Mumladze reported that four masked men in a car, allegedly belonging to the Georgian State Security Service, attacked him outside his home in the village of Tsereteli, Marneuli municipality. This appears to be a continuation of orchestrated attacks on activists and opposition members protesting the Foreign Agents bill.

Mumladze told Mtavari TV that a car with darkened windows pulled up about 30-40 meters from his house, which he immediately took as an attempt to spy on him, so he started filming. As soon as the men saw that Mumladze was filming them with his phone, four masked men got out of the car and started beating him severely in front of his family and children.

Mumladze notes that these men didn’t manage to seriously injure him because his neighbors came to his aid. He emphasized in his commentary that this was another attempt by Bidzina Ivanishvili to instill fear in people, but he stressed that Georgians won’t back down, saying: “Even if they kill me, this idea will win. This idea is the freedom of Georgia, the accession to the European Union and the unity of Georgia.”

